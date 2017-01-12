 

1000s arrested over festive season - Nhleko

2017-01-12 18:06

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Police Minister Nathi Nhleko. (Jenni Evans, News24, file)

Cape Town – More than 83 000 people were arrested in South Africa over the festive season, Police Minister Nathi Nhleko said on Thursday.

The most arrests, 19 625, were made in the Western Cape. The Northern Cape had the least transgressors, with 3 826 arrests, he told reporters. 

The 83 479 arrests were made during thousands of policing operations between October and December 31 last year.

A total of 1 060 firearms and 8 691 rounds of ammunition were seized. These included 28 homemade firearms and 888 handguns. 

"During the festive season, the SA police service and other law enforcement worked very hard and effectively left no stone unturned in the quest to serve our nation with dedication."

Many of the crimes committed were due to the broader socio-economic challenges facing the country, he said.

READ: 1 714 deaths recorded on SA roads over the festive season

Nhleko said that over the 2016 festive season, contact crimes - including murder - decreased by 5.3%, while contact-related crimes - including arson - decreased by 5.4% compared to the same period in 2015.

Over the three months, 712 people were arrested for murder and 419 for attempted murder.

Acting national commissioner Khomotso Phahlane said high police visibility and intelligence-driven operations were key in helping to reduce crime.

He and Nhleko praised residents for increasingly reporting crime in their areas.

During the three months, there were more than 6 400 roadblocks around the country and a total of 4 953 newly-appointed constables were deployed in various areas.

In the same period, 608 stolen livestock were recovered, mostly in KwaZulu-Natal.

Phahlane said crimes such as hijacking and robbery still remained a problem. This was something police needed to work on reducing. 

 

Read more on:    nathi nhleko  |  crime

