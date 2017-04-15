12 killed, 6 injured in Nkandla bus accident

Johannesburg – At least twelve people have been killed in an accident
involving a bus in Ntunjambili in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, the provincial
department of transport said on Saturday.
KZN Transport MEC, Mxolisi
Kaunda, said a bus, with a Durban registration, overturned-possibly because of
brake failure, killing 12 people,
injuring 6 who have been taken to Njunjambili Hospital.
Kaunda was expected to visit
the scene.
“We are really hurt and
disappointed at this disaster which occurred after we have been working for
weeks to avoid such disasters. Traffic officers have been placed on the full
alert and have been tasked to get engineers to get to the bottom of this matter.
“We wish to, once again, urge
people of KwaZulu-Natal to make sure that they drive safely and do not worsen
the situation. Passengers should check on the condition of drivers and vehicles
they are using.
“Our message to all people of
KwaZulu-Natal is that safety, both on our roads and in our communities, is a
collective responsibility for all of us,” said Kaunda.