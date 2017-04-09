13 dead in North West collision

Johannesburg - Thirteen people were killed in a head-on collision in the North West province on Saturday night, the Road Traffic Management Corporation said.

Its spokesperson Simon Zwane said the crash between a minibus taxi and "an SUV type vehicle" occurred between 22:00 and 23:00 on the R505 between Wolmaransstad and Ottosdal. The drivers of both vehicles died on the scene.

Zwane said the RTMC was investigating.

"The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this stage. The RTMC would like to urge motorists to exercise extra caution when driving at night.

"It is unfortunate that this crash occurred a few days after the North West provincial government launched its Easter Road Safety plan," said Zwane.

He said the RTMC, all provincial and municipal traffic law enforcement authorities as well as the South African Police would be out in full force this week.



