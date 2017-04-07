 

13 die in KZN taxi carnage

2017-04-07 13:50

Mxolisi Mngadi, News24

KZN taxi crash (Netcare 911)

Durban - Thirteen people were killed and dozens were injured in a number of accidents on KwaZulu-Natal roads on Friday morning.

Six people died in a crash in Inanda, north of Durban, when the driver of a taxi transporting 17 passengers lost control and plunged into a river.

Police confirmed on Twitter that nine other people had been injured in that accident.

In a second incident, a case of culpable homicide was opened after four people died when a tipper truck and a taxi collided in Southport, Port Shepstone.

The crash happened at the infamous "suicide bend" in the Southport area, said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

She said it happened at approximately 07:00, in rainy and wet road conditions.

Drivers unharmed

Eight other passengers in the taxi were injured and taken to hospital.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation," said Gwala, adding that the drivers of the taxi and truck escaped unharmed.

Two people were killed when a taxi they were in rolled numerous times on the M13 near Westwood Mall.

The crash occurred around 06:00. Fifteen people were injured and taken to various hospitals in Durban, said Ceron Lennox of Rescue Care.

Also on Friday morning, at about 05:13, a passenger was killed when a taxi veered off the road and overturned on Chris Hani Road in Parkhill, Durban.

Several others were injured and taken to different hospitals, said Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha.

durban  |  accidents

