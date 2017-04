14 dead after Corsa crashes into bus on N7

What To Read Next

The remains of the Opel Corsa after it crashed into a bus on the N7. (Supplied)

Cape Town – Fourteen people died on Sunday after an Opel Corsa crashed into a passenger bus on the N7 outside Klawer, an official said.



The Corsa is believed to have overtaken vehicles into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the bus, Western Cape Traffic Head Kenny Africa said.

All eight occupants of the Corsa died on the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers the bus carried.

Law enforcement officials were deployed to the scene and an investigation has been opened.