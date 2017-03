What To Read Next

Durban – A 14-month-old girl drowned when she fell into a swimming pool in Gillitts, Durban, on Wednesday, paramedics said.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, on Russell Ridge Road, at 17:35, a family member was already trying to resuscitate her, Netcare 911 said in a statement.

A local trauma doctor arrived to help with CPR.

The girl was declared dead shortly before 19:00, after over an hour of attempts to save her.