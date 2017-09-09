 

14-year-old among three dead in Free State car accident

2017-09-09 22:25

Alex Mitchley

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – Three people have died and five others sustained injuries in a head-on collision on the R57 near Sasolburg in the Free State on Saturday afternoon.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said paramedics arrived on scene and found the drivers of both cars still trapped inside the vehicles.

Two women and a 14-year-old had already succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on the scene.

"Among the five others injured was a baby believed to be 14-year-old. The baby sustained minor injuries and was transported to Mediclinic Emfuleni for further medical care," said Siddall in a statement.

"Two people who were in a critical condition were airlifted to nearby hospitals by the ER24 and One Plan Medical helicopters."

The other injured were also transported to nearby hospitals.

In a separate incident on Saturday, a woman, believed to be in her 50s, was left in a critical condition after she was knocked down by a car in Silversands suburb of Cape Town.

"ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the woman lying in the intersection," said Siddall.

"She sustained a serious injury to her head and was transported to Tygerberg Hospital to receive further medical care."

In Brackenfell, also in Cape Town, one person was killed and seven others sustained minor to severe injuries after a driver of a taxi lost control of the vehicle during the early hours of this morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found all passengers trapped inside the taxi.

"Fire and rescue personnel had to use the Jaws of Life to remove all the patients from the taxi before they were transported to various nearby hospitals," said Siddall.

In Durban, Care Paramedics were called to the corner of Rick Turner Road and Manning Road in Glenwood on Saturday morning after two vehicles had collided in a rear end collision.

"One person had sustained minor injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required," said Operations Director Garrith Jamieson.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ramaphosa calls for an end to political killings in KZN

2017-09-09 22:13

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/Sport
WATCH: 'This is a privillege' - Anderson after reaching US Open final
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 