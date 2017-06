Johannesburg - Residents of a block of flats in Duncanville south of Johannesburg, had to be evacuated when a fire broke out on the top floor on Friday night, paramedics said on Saturday.



ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said 15 people were treated for mild smoke inhalation as fire services put out the blaze.

Paramedics gave them oxygen and none of the residents wanted to go to hospital.



Local authorities would investigate the cause of the fire.