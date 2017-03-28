 

15-year-old allegedly shot by fellow pupil at Cape Town school

2017-03-28 21:38

James de Villiers, News24

iStock

iStock

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A 15-year-old from Bishop Lavis School of Skills in Cape Town was allegedly shot in the leg by another pupil in an apparent gang-related incident, Education MEC Debbie Schafer's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said on Tuesday.

Shelver could not, however, confirm the details of the incident, which took place on Monday.

She said the pupil was in a serious, but stable, condition.

The school would be allocated four additional security guards, Shelver said.

"We also requested that SAPS increase patrols and visibility in the area," she said.

Counselling would be provided as required.


Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Kathrada as important as Madiba – former Robben Islander

47 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Gordhan saga: 'Emotion, passing of Kathrada won't influence power politics'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday March 28 results 2017-03-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 