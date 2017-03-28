15-year-old allegedly shot by fellow pupil at Cape Town school

What To Read Next

Cape Town – A 15-year-old from Bishop Lavis School of Skills in Cape Town was allegedly shot in the leg by another pupil in an apparent gang-related incident, Education MEC Debbie Schafer's spokesperson Jessica Shelver said on Tuesday.

Shelver could not, however, confirm the details of the incident, which took place on Monday.

She said the pupil was in a serious, but stable, condition.

The school would be allocated four additional security guards, Shelver said.

"We also requested that SAPS increase patrols and visibility in the area," she said.

Counselling would be provided as required.



