 

15-year-old Joburg pupil stabbed by fellow learner dies

2017-09-21 20:48

James de Villiers

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The 15-year-old Johannesburg pupil who was stabbed with a screwdriver by a fellow pupil at school on Friday, has died, police said on Thursday.

The pupil died in hospital on Tuesday after he was stabbed by an 18-year-old pupil at a Kagiso school, West Rand police spokesperson Lucky Matome told News24.

The two pupils had allegedly been chasing each other on the school grounds when the 15-year-old was stabbed.

Matome could not disclose any additional information.

He said no arrests had been made.

"We are aware a fellow 18-year-old school pupil has been expelled from the school."

The Gauteng education department did not respond to a request for comment.  

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Vote for the South African of the Year

2017-09-20 09:01

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: CPUT 'cannot keep absorbing the cost' after latest arson attacks
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 20 2017-09-20 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 