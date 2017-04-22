16yo stabbed to death on West Rand

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - A 14-year-old boy faces a murder charge after allegedly stabbing to death a 16-year-old boy on Friday night, Kagiso police said.

Captain Solomon Sibiya said a witness alleged that the 16-year-old drew a knife and the 14-year-old tried to disarm him in outside Krugersdorp.

The younger boy eventually got a hold of the knife and stabbed the holder boy once in the chest with it.



A member of the community rushed the boy to hospital but he was declared dead on arrival due to the chest wound.

The 14-year-old was arrested by Kagiso police and a case docket of murder was opened.



He was transferred to a youth rehabilitation centre and the investigation continues to establish the motive for the stabbing.

