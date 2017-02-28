17 names (and counting) suggested for SABC interim board

What To Read Next

Cape Town – Political parties have so far come up with 17 names for the SABC interim board.

Parliament's communications committee on Tuesday took another slow step towards filling vacancies on the five-member interim board, when each party present tabled the names of individuals they wanted to be on the interim board.



The board's members resigned while an ad hoc committee was looking into its fitness to hold office.



The communications committee has been tasked with finding members to fill five positions in the interim board for a period of up to six months.



On Tuesday committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana said they would start with tabling the various suggestions from the parties, negotiate and whittle down the list.



He was hoping they would not have to vote.



The ANC, DA and Cope suggested the 17 names, with the EFF and other small parties still to add their preferences.



None of the parties suggested names in common.

Successful candidates must 'hit the ground running'

Maxegwana said the committee needed people who were at least familiar with the law, and understood human resources.



"So they can hit the ground running once their appointment is approved by the president. Not people who will take the six months to learn how to do things at the SABC," he said.



The ANC's list of suggestions included former board members Krish Naidoo and Rachel Kalidass and former Citizen editor Steven Motale.



On the DA list were academic Tanja Bosch and Power FM station manager Mpumelelo Mkhabela.



Dumile Mateza, who has more than 30 years' experience in broadcasting, was on Cope's list of possibilities.



The committee will schedule another meeting "soon", Maxegwana said, to deal with a hopefully shorter list after parties negotiate on their own.