17-year-old stabbed to death in Joburg CBD

Johannesburg – A seventeen-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver after a night out with friends in the early hours of Sunday, paramedics said.

The incident took place in Yeo Street, Bellevue East, central Johannesburg, just after midnight.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, the group of boys were coming from a party when two of them began to fight.

"One stabbed the other one with a sharp object. He was then taken to a guesthouse where an ambulance was called. We are currently searching for one suspect who is on the run,” said Makhubela.

When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene, they found that the teenager had gone into cardiac arrest, Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said in a statement.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead on the scene.

A murder docket has been opened.



