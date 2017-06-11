 

17-year-old stabbed to death in Joburg CBD

2017-06-11 19:32

Nation Nyoka, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – A seventeen-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest with a screwdriver after a night out with friends in the early hours of Sunday, paramedics said.

The incident took place in Yeo Street, Bellevue East, central Johannesburg, just after midnight.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela, the group of boys were coming from a party when two of them began to fight.

"One stabbed the other one with a sharp object. He was then taken to a guesthouse where an ambulance was called. We are currently searching for one suspect who is on the run,” said Makhubela.

When Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene, they found that the teenager had gone into cardiac arrest, Netcare 911 spokesperson Chris Botha said in a statement.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead on the scene.

A murder docket has been opened.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#KnysnaFires claim seventh life

2017-06-11 19:31

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Wetton 08:00 AM
Road name: Wetton Road

Newlands 17:26 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 