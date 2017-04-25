2 alleged hijackers in hospital after high speed chase, crash

What To Read Next

Durban - Two alleged hijackers are under police guard in hospital after the vehicle they had allegedly hijacked in Umbilo on Tuesday morning overturned during a high-speed chase in Malvern, SAPS says.

When police spotted the vehicle in Malvern, a high-speed chase ensued between them and the hijackers, said Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

The driver of the hijacked vehicle lost control and the vehicle overturned at Hans Dettman Road in Pinetown.

The suspects were arrested and found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

They will appear in court soon on charges of carjacking and possession of an unlicensed firearm, Zwane said.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the two occupants of the overturned vehicle were critically injured, and were stabilised on scene by their paramedics, before being transported to hospital.

Meanwhile, a couple who were shoved inside the boot of their Audi on Monday night during a hijacking in Glenwood were dropped off at a park in Umlazi, Zwane confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident took place about 19:20.

A 39-year-old man, who was with his partner, was dropping off a passenger when a silver Polo stopped in front of his vehicle.

Two suspects armed with firearms forced them into the back seat. They were later dropped the park and asked locals for help.

A case of carjacking was being investigated by Umlazi police, said Zwane.

"Their vehicle has not been recovered and no injuries were reported during their hijacking," he said.