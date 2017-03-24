 

2 arrested after couple attacked, woman gang-raped - police

2017-03-24 20:54

Nation Nyoka, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – Two people have been arrested after a couple were robbed and the woman gang-raped when they were hijacked on the R511 near Atteridgeville, Pretoria police said on Friday.

The two, aged 21 and 25, were caught on Thursday. Another two alleged attackers were still at large, said spokesperson at the Atteridgeville police station, Captain Bongi Msimango.

They would appear in the Atteridgeville Magistrate's Court soon on charges of rape, hijacking, and robbery.

On Friday, March 10, the couple were making their way to a night spa. They were driving in a 4x4 along the R511, when they came to a low-lying bridge over the Hennops River.

It was flooded following heavy rain and the couple stopped to see if they could make it across, which was when their attackers struck.

The couple's cellphones were stolen and money was withdrawn from the man's bank account. They called police for help after a security guard came to their aid.

Msimango warned motorists and residents to be vigilant around the Hennops River and the R511 area, between Pretoria and Hartesbeespoort. In some cases criminals pretended to be stranded and asked for lifts.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Anglican Archbishop calls for water activism

51 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 11:19 AM
Road name: Main Road

Cape Town 02:52 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday March 22 2017-03-22 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 