Johannesburg – Three people were killed and four were injured in a head-on collision on the R35 in Bethal, Mpumalanga, on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement that when they arrived on the scene at 03:00, they found three men had already died.

Two people were found with critical injuries and two with moderate injuries. They were stabilised before they were taken to hospital.

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, Vermaak said.