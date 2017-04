2 guards in critical condition after being shot in Joburg cash heist

Johannesburg - Two security guards sustained critical injuries during a shooting, apparently during a cash-in-transit heist in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday morning, paramedics said.



Paramedics and other emergency services arrived at the corner of Kruis and Fox streets around 11:30 and found the two guards lying near their cash van, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

They had sustained several gunshot wounds and were in a critical condition. Paramedics treated them on the scene before taking them to a nearby hospital.

Captain Kay Makhubela said a group of armed men were waiting at the entrance of the centre.



“The G4S truck went to the centre to deliver money, but they were approached by a group of men with rifles,” Makhubela said.

Makhubela said the men opened fire on the security officers, wounding two.



The men fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.



No arrests have been made.



Police are investigating a case of armed robbery.