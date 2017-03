What To Read Next

Vuwani – Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a group of people who killed a man in Mvelaphanda on Sunday.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said on Monday the mob chased a man they accused of being a criminal and beat him to death.

“The deceased was found lying dead in a pool of blood surrounded with an assortment of used items such as stones and wooden poles.”

No arrests were made.

In a separate incident in Hlanganani outside Giyani, a second man was also killed with a sjambok during a mob attack on Sunday.