 

2 men accused of murdering Kuils River mother back in court

2017-03-03 05:49

James de Villiers, News24

Zarah Hector (Supplied)

Cape Town – Two men accused of murdering Kuils River mother Zarah Hector are expected back in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Friday.

In February the court heard that the case could not proceed as the State was still awaiting DNA evidence.

State prosecutor Maria Marshall said she'd receive the necessary DNA documents "within the next two weeks".

Ronaldo van Rooyen and Tawfeeq Ibrahim have been in custody since their arrest in March 2016.

The pair was arrested after Hector disappeared from work at the Oostenberg Lodge in Kuils River in March 2016, setting off a panicked search for her by family and friends.

Her picture was circulated widely after she was last seen in her boyfriend's BMW Z3 on March 14, 2016.

People on Facebook speculated that Hector might have run away with her boyfriend.

The BMW was later found stripped down in Observatory, Cape Town. Her body was found wrapped in canvas in the Groot Drakenstein Mountains in Paarl.

Van Rooyen and Ibrahim face charges of murder, vehicle robbery and defeating the ends of justice.

They are accused of bludgeoning Hector to death with a hammer in Van Rooyen's garage. They allegedly wanted to steal the BMW as she allegedly owed Van Rooyen a large sum of money.

