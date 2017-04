Polokwane - Two police reservists were arrested on Tuesday in Polokwane after demanding outstanding bribe money from an illegal immigrant.



It is alleged that the reservists arrested a foreign national on Friday and demanded R2 000 to release him.



Hawks Limpopo spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the two were arrested after the complainant reported the matter. The suspects allegedly only got R400, and put pressure on the man for the balance.



"They kept on demanding the outstanding [balance] until the matter was reported. So on Tuesday we set up the trap and arrested the suspects immediately," said Maluleke.



The two suspects are attached to Polokwane police station as reservists.



"We just want to warn government employees who are involved in corruption, we will not rest until we clean the dirt."



The two are facing corruption charges.

