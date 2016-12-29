2 suspected drug dealers nabbed for Mandrax worth over R4m

George - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in the Southern Cape after they were found with more than R4m worth of Mandrax tablets, the Hawks said on Thursday.

The first suspect, Alfred Ndindwa, 45, was arrested on Sunday afternoon near George during a stop and search, while the second suspect, Johannes Mokoena, 36, was caught in a sting operation near Mossel Bay on Tuesday.

In Ndindwa’s case, "a false compartment [in his vehicle] was discovered with about 75 000 Mandrax tablets, valued at approximately R3.8m", Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said the police’s K9 unit had caught Mokoena as he arrived in the coastal town by a bus he had boarded in Gauteng.

"A search to his luggage uncovered about 10 000 concealed Mandrax tablets, valued at approximately R500 000."

The suspects appeared in the George and Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Courts respectively. They have been remanded in custody pending bail applications.