2 suspected drug dealers nabbed for Mandrax worth over R4m

George - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in the
Southern Cape after they were found with more than R4m worth of Mandrax
tablets, the Hawks said on Thursday.
The first suspect, Alfred Ndindwa, 45, was arrested on
Sunday afternoon near George during a stop and search, while the second
suspect, Johannes Mokoena, 36, was caught in a sting operation near Mossel Bay
on Tuesday.
In Ndindwa’s case, "a false compartment [in his
vehicle] was discovered with about 75 000 Mandrax tablets, valued at
approximately R3.8m", Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd
Ramovha said in a statement.
Meanwhile, he said the police’s K9 unit had caught Mokoena
as he arrived in the coastal town by a bus he had boarded in Gauteng.
"A search to his luggage uncovered about 10 000
concealed Mandrax tablets, valued at approximately R500 000."
The suspects appeared in the George and Mossel Bay
Magistrate’s Courts respectively. They have been remanded in custody pending
bail applications.