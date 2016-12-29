 

2 suspected drug dealers nabbed for Mandrax worth over R4m

2016-12-29 13:46

News24 Correspondent

Mandrax tablets. (File, SAPS)

Mandrax tablets. (File, SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

George - Two suspected drug dealers were arrested in the Southern Cape after they were found with more than R4m worth of Mandrax tablets, the Hawks said on Thursday.

The first suspect, Alfred Ndindwa, 45, was arrested on Sunday afternoon near George during a stop and search, while the second suspect, Johannes Mokoena, 36, was caught in a sting operation near Mossel Bay on Tuesday.

In Ndindwa’s case, "a false compartment [in his vehicle] was discovered with about 75 000 Mandrax tablets, valued at approximately R3.8m", Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said in a statement.

Meanwhile, he said the police’s K9 unit had caught Mokoena as he arrived in the coastal town by a bus he had boarded in Gauteng.

"A search to his luggage uncovered about 10 000 concealed Mandrax tablets, valued at approximately R500 000."

The suspects appeared in the George and Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Courts respectively. They have been remanded in custody pending bail applications.

Read more on:    hawks  |  george  |  crime  |  narcotics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Umalusi approves release of matric results, despite leaked papers

2016-12-29 13:11

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:33 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Mossel Bay 12:46 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 