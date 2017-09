What To Read Next

Durban – Two truck drivers have been killed in a head-on collision on the R102 in Newark, KwaZulu-Natal, paramedics said on Monday.



IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said a truck lost control and veered across the inter-median and collided with another truck at around 22:00 on Sunday night.

Herbst said both truck drivers died on the scene.

The Jaws of Life had to be used to free the trapped drivers from the wreckage, he said.