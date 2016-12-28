 

2 Western Cape women raped in separate incidents on Christmas Day

2016-12-28 20:48

Amanda Khoza, News24

Cape Town – Two women were raped in separate incidents on Christmas Day in the Western Cape, local police said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, two men raped a 26-year-old woman while she was in the toilet.

The men attacked the woman in Nuwepos, Vanrhynsdorp, when she went to the toilet between 00:00 and 01:00.

The men were arrested and were expected to appear in the local court on Wednesday.

In a separate incident, Mbekweni police were called to an incident in Mlonji Street, where a 21-year-old woman told them that she had been raped by her boyfriend’s friend.

He was later arrested and was expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

In an unrelated arrest in the same area, a 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning for being in possession of tik in Mbekweni.

Mbekweni police were patrolling the area when they knocked on a door at a specific address and caught a man trying to flush something down the toilet.

The police took a suspicious bag containing the substance the man was trying to flush, and found tik inside.

The man, 28, was arrested and was expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.  

