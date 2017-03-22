 

20 commuters injured after 2 taxis collide in Durban

2017-03-22 10:44

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Durban – Two minibus taxis collided in Durban on Wednesday morning, injuring 20 commuters, Marshall Security said.

The vehicles crashed on the corner of Acutt and North Coast roads, resulting in severe traffic backups, said Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen.

A photo of the accident scene showed one taxi almost on its side, with the sliding door ripped off.

The commuters suffered minor to moderate injuries, Van Reenen said.

Police would investigate the cause of the collision.

Two minibus taxis collided
Two minibus taxis collided in Durban on Wednesday morning. (Supplied: Marshall Security)

