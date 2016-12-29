2016in4words has people wishing it was over

Cape Town - As 2016 draws to a close, Twitter is seeking to find the four words which best describe the past 363 days.



This year had numerous defining events, such as a Brexit, Donald Trump as the newly elected president of the United States, and many more which sparked numerous debates and online trends on social media.

Many Twitter users seem to be of the opinion that 2016 was more negative than positive.

According to a number of recent tweets, 2016 may have been one of the darkest years yet.

Besides 2016 having acquired quite a controversial status, many Twitter users are more than ready to move on, and look forward to what 2017 may have in store.

But before moving along, with a new year less than three days away, users have taken a moment to reflect on the impact 2016 had on their lives. Here are a few tweets that have been shared.











