 

25 bodies found in Welkom mine

2017-05-17 21:34

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Welkom – The bodies of 25 illegal miners have been retrieved from Harmony Gold’s Eland mine in Welkom, Free State police said on Wednesday.

The miners had forced their way into the St Helena shaft and there was an explosion, police spokesperson Major General Lerato Molale told News24.

Eleven bodies were retrieved on Monday, 13 on Tuesday, and one on Wednesday.

“The rescue team travelled a distance of about 20 to 25km from the St Helena to the Elands shaft to get the bodies out of the mine.”

The bodies had already started to decompose. Some had name tags attached. The miners, aged between 30 and 35, were believed to be from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Lesotho.

Molale said 11 miners handed themselves to police. Some of them had been working underground since 2015.

He did not rule out the possibility of more bodies being found.

Read more on:    mining

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Woman chases down mugger in hearse

2017-05-17 21:16

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: What stood out from Van Breda emergency call
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 17 2017-05-17 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 