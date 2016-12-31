 

25 businesses affected by Durban office blaze

2016-12-31 11:03
(Twitter)

(Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - Twenty-five businesses have been left in the lurch following a fire at one of Durban’s most iconic buildings earlier this week.

The blaze, at the 320 West Street building on Wednesday, damaged 5 000 square metres on the 23rd to the 26th floor.

- Read more: Iconic Durban building burns overnight

On Friday a statement by Urban Lime Properties, which owns the building, said the floors had housed about 25 different businesses.

These were being relocated to other floors in the building.

"Our teams are literally working around the clock to find alternative space for the four floors of businesses affected by the fire," said Jonny Friedman, the chief executive officer of Urban Lime Properties.

"These are mostly small to medium sized businesses who can ill afford such disruption and our heart goes out to the business owners, some of whom have had a life-times work destroyed.  There is no known cause of the fire as yet, but forensic teams are examining the evidence and will be making a full report."

The Urban Lime Properties offices in the building were also destroyed in the blaze.


Read more on:    durban  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Patient and rescuers stranded on mountain overnight

2016-12-31 08:01

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 