25 businesses affected by Durban office blaze

Durban - Twenty-five businesses have been left in the lurch following a fire at one of Durban’s most iconic buildings earlier this week.

The blaze, at the 320 West Street building on Wednesday, damaged 5 000 square metres on the 23rd to the 26th floor.

On Friday a statement by Urban Lime Properties, which owns the building, said the floors had housed about 25 different businesses.

These were being relocated to other floors in the building.

"Our teams are literally working around the clock to find alternative space for the four floors of businesses affected by the fire," said Jonny Friedman, the chief executive officer of Urban Lime Properties.

"These are mostly small to medium sized businesses who can ill afford such disruption and our heart goes out to the business owners, some of whom have had a life-times work destroyed. There is no known cause of the fire as yet, but forensic teams are examining the evidence and will be making a full report."

The Urban Lime Properties offices in the building were also destroyed in the blaze.



