 

26 children crammed into unroadworthy taxi

2017-05-05 22:31

Alet Joubert, Netwerk24

Some of the school children who were crammed in a taxi. (Netwerk24)

Some of the school children who were crammed in a taxi. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Emalahleni - Traffic authorities in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Friday stopped a taxi carrying 26 children, Netwerk24 reported.

They were on their way to various schools.

Mayor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali was furious, lashing out at “greedy drivers who cram children into a taxi and ignore basic traffic rules”.
 
She said it was unacceptable, especially in light of the recent horror crash just outside Bronkhorstspruit, in which 20 pupils were killed.
 
Traffic chief Colly Mnisi said the taxi that was pulled over on Veran Road was unroadworthy and had no valid licence disk. The driver had no public driver’s licence.
 
“We fined the driver, impounded the taxi and arranged alternative transport for the children,” Mnisi said.
 
Ntshalintshali warned parents to check taxis that took their children to school.
 
“It is every parent’s responsibility to make sure that their children arrive safely at school. They must not allow drivers to cram their children in a vehicle that is unroadworthy or is driven by someone who isn’t licensed.”
 
She urged motorists and pedestrians to report overloaded taxis to their nearest traffic authorities.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Judgment reserved in WCape top cops' labour dispute

2017-05-05 22:24

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday May 05 results 2017-05-05 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 