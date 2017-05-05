26 children crammed into unroadworthy taxi

Emalahleni - Traffic authorities in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Friday stopped a taxi carrying 26 children, Netwerk24 reported.

They were on their way to various schools.

Mayor Lindiwe Ntshalintshali was furious, lashing out at “greedy drivers who cram children into a taxi and ignore basic traffic rules”.



She said it was unacceptable, especially in light of the recent horror crash just outside Bronkhorstspruit, in which 20 pupils were killed.



Traffic chief Colly Mnisi said the taxi that was pulled over on Veran Road was unroadworthy and had no valid licence disk. The driver had no public driver’s licence.



“We fined the driver, impounded the taxi and arranged alternative transport for the children,” Mnisi said.



Ntshalintshali warned parents to check taxis that took their children to school.



“It is every parent’s responsibility to make sure that their children arrive safely at school. They must not allow drivers to cram their children in a vehicle that is unroadworthy or is driven by someone who isn’t licensed.”



She urged motorists and pedestrians to report overloaded taxis to their nearest traffic authorities.