 

2.6 million beneficiaries receive grants on April 1

2017-04-01 15:25

Paul Herman, News24

Sassa head office. (News24)

Cape Town - Government says that 2.6 million South Africans had received their social grants as of Saturday morning.

Payments at ATMs and merchants were underway on Saturday, and government was happy with the progress so far, a statement read on Saturday.

Sassa pay points however will only open on Monday, and beneficiaries were encouraged to contact Sassa's call centre for any enquires relating to the pay points.

"So far, over 1 500 queries have already been handled."

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini, MECs and Sassa officials were on the ground countrywide on Saturday to respond to queries and monitoring the payments, the statement read.

The social grant increases were also effective as of Saturday.

The old age grant will increase by R90 to R1 600 for pensioners over the age of 60, and R1 620 for those over 75.

The disability and care dependency grants also increase by R90 to R1 600 a month. Foster care grants increase by R30 to R920 a month. The child support grant increases by R20 to R380 a month.

The Sassa call centre can be reached toll-free on 0800 60 10 11.


