272 initiation schools set to open in Limpopo

Polokwane - At least 272 initiation school will be opened this season in Limpopo.

"All these approved schools will be published and circulated in all tribal offices of our senior traditional leaders in the province," said Kgosi Malesela Dikgale, chairperson of the Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders, said on Thursday.

"This rite of passage is critical to initiates developing into responsible, community-oriented adults and has been a central element of many traditional African cultures since time immemorial and a necessary part of many African communities."

Dikgale said they were working with government, families of the initiates and all those relevant to try and ensure no deaths happened during the initiation season.

This year's initiation school programme is scheduled to commence on June 24 and end on July 17, 2017, when schools reopen.

Dikgale said there were workshops for all traditional leaders and traditional surgeons who were authorised to practice this year.

He said the workshop would try and see that no person could run an initiation school without a valid permit.

"No traditional surgeon or any other person is allowed to perform rituals in an initiation school without a certificate of fitness."

Other rules included that no traditional nurse or any other person was allowed to look after initiates in an initiation school without a certificate of attendance of training.

No one younger than 12 years may be admitted to an initiation school.

