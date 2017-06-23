 

272 initiation schools set to open in Limpopo

2017-06-23 10:42

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

(Picture: AFP)

(Picture: AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Polokwane - At least 272 initiation school will be opened this season in Limpopo.

"All these approved schools will be published and circulated in all tribal offices of our senior traditional leaders in the province," said Kgosi Malesela Dikgale, chairperson of the Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders, said on Thursday.

"This rite of passage is critical to initiates developing into responsible, community-oriented adults and has been a central element of many traditional African cultures since time immemorial and a necessary part of many African communities."

Dikgale said they were working with government, families of the initiates and all those relevant to try and ensure no deaths happened during the initiation season.

This year's initiation school programme is scheduled to commence on June 24 and end on July 17, 2017, when schools reopen.

Dikgale said there were workshops for all traditional leaders and traditional surgeons who were authorised to practice this year.

He said the workshop would try and see that no person could run an initiation school without a valid permit.

"No traditional surgeon or any other person is allowed to perform rituals in an initiation school without a certificate of fitness."

Other rules included that no traditional nurse or any other person was allowed to look after initiates in an initiation school without a certificate of attendance of training.

No one younger than 12 years may be admitted to an initiation school.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  culture  |  initiation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks

2017-06-01 11:58

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Sport
WATCH: How Andries Coetzee gets his mind right before matchday
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 11:11 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 10:44 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday June 21 2017-06-21 21:37 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 