 

28-year-old drowns in Vaal Dam

2017-09-19 22:26

James de Villiers

Johannesburg – The body of a 28-year-old fisherman was found at Kylie Bay, Vaal Dam, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The man was fishing on a canoe roughly 100m from the shore when he fell into the water and disappeared, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said in a statement.

The man’s friends alerted authorities. His body was found during a scuba dive search later the day and was handed over to forensic pathology services, Lambinon said.

Police opened an inquest docket.

Lambinon said the NSRI express their sincere condolences to the man’s friends and family.

