 

2nd school torched in Limpopo

2017-01-17 16:04

News24 Correspondent

A school that was set alight during protests in Vuwani, Limpopo. (News24 Correspondent, file)

A school that was set alight during protests in Vuwani, Limpopo. (News24 Correspondent, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tshitale - A second school was burnt and vandalised in Tshitale, Limpopo, during a protest against poor service delivery, police said on Tuesday.

Denga Secondary School was torched on Tuesday morning, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

On Monday, a school and post office in the area were set alight.

READ: Protesting Limpopo residents disrupt schooling, torch 3 govt vehicles

Mojapelo said protesters dug ditches across the gravel road into the area to prevent police and outsiders from entering. He said the extent of the damage to Denga Secondary had yet to be assessed.

Residents were protesting to demand a tarred road. Police officers spent hours trying to make the road passable again.

“These people burn and run away. Now they are nowhere to be found, and it looks very calm. We closed the ditch, but when we come back, it’s open again,” he said.

In 2016, residents of Vuwani, about 60km north-east of Tshitale, destroyed dozens of schools in protest against a decision to incorporate their area into a new municipality.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  protests  |  service delivery

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

What do 900 ducks have to do with one of South Africa’s top vineyards?

24 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: How wild fires get extinguished in SA

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 