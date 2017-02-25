 

3 arrested for brutal Dullstroom farm attack

2017-02-25 14:12

Jenni Evans, News24

Mpumalanga – Three people have been arrested in connection with the brutal attack on an elderly couple on their farm in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga, police said.

The suspects are between the ages of 23 and 32 and were traced to Belfast and arrested on Friday.

Sue Howarth, 64, and her husband Robin Lynn, 66, were attacked in their home at Marchland Farm on Sunday, February 19 and severely injured.

Howarth was shot and Lynn was assaulted during the attack and robbery that took place at around 03:00.

Burnt with blowtorch

They were put into their blue Nissan double cab bakkie and dumped in bushes along the road by the robbers, who drove off with their camera, cellphones and cash.

Netwerk24 reported that a passerby found Howarth naked and bound in the veld on the side of the road, with a plastic bag around her neck.

Lynn had been stabbed several times and was burnt with a blowtorch.

Howarth died in hospital on February 21. She had been living in South Africa for 20 years after moving over from the UK. The Citizen reported that Lynn was discharged on Wednesday.

The three will appear in the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of murder, house robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. Police would also establish whether they can be linked to other crimes.

7 killed in multi-vehicle Blood River crash

How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

WATCH: South Africans aren't xenophobic - Jacob Zuma

