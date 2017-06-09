3 Cape Town children die in Wendy house fire

What To Read Next

Cape Town – Three children - aged 3, 6 and 13 - burnt to death when an informal structure caught fire in Hazel Road in Valhalla Park, the Cape Town fire and rescue services said on Friday.

Spokesperson Theo Lane told News24 that they had responded to the incident at about 07:30 on Thursday morning.

"The three children, two boys and a girl, had sustained fatal burns," Lane said.

The cause of fire was a short circuit in the electric wiring, and the fire then spread to the remainder of the structure, Lane said.

Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut said the children were in a Wendy house at the back of a property when it caught alight.

A 34-year-old mother and two other children also sustained burn wounds, Traut said.

An inquest case docket had been open at Bishop Lavis police station and "the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation", said Traut.

