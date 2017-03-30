3 guilty of Rhodes Park rapes and murders to be sentenced

Johannesburg - The three men who raped two women and killed their husbands in Rhodes Park are expected to be sentenced in the Johannesburg High Court on Thursday.

Admore Ndlovu, 23, Thabo Nkala, 25, and Mduduzi Mathibela Lawrence, 32, were found guilty of robbery, two counts of rape and two counts of murder on Tuesday.

The three were part of a 12-man gang who attacked the two couples in the park, in Kensington, on the evening of Saturday, October 17, 2015. The couples went there for a walk following a church service.

The four were forced to lie on the ground. A knife was used to cut off the underwear of both women before they were raped.

Their husbands, Zukisa Khela and Sizwe Tyeke, were forced to strip and were ordered into the lake, where they drowned. Police divers found the bodies.

The gang allegedly stole their clothes, jewellery, and cellphones.



