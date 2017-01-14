 

3 held for alleged 'ancestors' cash scam

2017-01-14 10:12

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Documents and fake R100 notes found in Krugersdorp, where a couple was scammed into believing they could multiply their money with the help of their ancestors. (SAPS)

Johannesburg – Three people were arrested for fraud in Krugersdorp after allegedly claiming they could multiply money with the help of the ancestors, the SA Police Service said on Saturday.

A man visited the alleged fraudsters’ offices after seeing an advert and was shown money inside a box, according to the SAPS Facebook page.

He was told he could have more money if he brought R35 000 in cash.

He and his wife apparently sold their car and took out a loan.

"They were asked to bring money to buy coats to perform rituals that would see the money multiplied to a million rand in a few months," the post stated.

The man attempted to get his money back after the suspects failed to deliver on their promises.

He approached the police, who then visited the office and noted that it looked "like a consultation room of a traditional healer".

Officers found a number of documents that did not belong to the trio, along with pictures and CVs of alleged victims.

The trio was also found with fake R100 notes believed to have been used to lure people in.

The alleged fraud took place between April and December last year.

Krugersdorp police appealed to the public to come forward if they had fallen victim to the scam.

