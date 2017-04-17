3 killed, 35 injured in KZN taxi collision

An accident on the N3 in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal. (Supplied)

Durban - Three people were killed and about 35 others injured on Monday after two taxis collided on the N3 in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics say.

Both vehicles had been found on the side of the road, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

"One taxi was found upright, while another was found lying on its side. It was evident that both vehicles had rolled after they had collided," he said.

Paramedics found the bodies of a woman and two men on the scene, one of whom was found lying beneath the overturned vehicle.

"Unfortunately, all three patients had already succumbed to their multiple injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead on the scene."

Meiring said the other 35 patients were assessed on scene. Their injuries ranged from minor to moderate.

"The cause of the collision is not yet known, but local authorities were on scene for further investigations."

Traffic in the Mooi River, N3 area was heavily affected due to the collision, Meiring warned commuters.

