Durban - Three people have been killed after the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed into a tree in Durban in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

The bodies of the three victims were found burnt, after they were trapped in the vehicle when it burst into flames, Rescue Care Paramedic's Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

The car had been travelling on Umgeni Road when the accident occurred at approximately 02:30.

Paramedics declared all three dead on the scene.