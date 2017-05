Johannesburg – Three people were killed and eight injured when a taxi crashed into the back of a stationary truck on the R21 south near Boksburg, on the East Rand, on Monday evening, paramedics said.

Paramedics arrived on scene at 18:22 and found several people still trapped inside the taxi, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement. Firefighters had to cut them out of the wreckage.

Some of the occupants were thrown out on impact. The three victims were in the front of the minibus.