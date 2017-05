What To Read Next

Durban - Three men - two believed to be security guards and one to be an alleged suspect - were found with multiple gunshot wounds in Isipingo, south of Durban on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the three bodies were found inside a house at the Pilgrim informal settlement on Tuesday at about 09:15.

"The motive of their murders is still unknown," Zwane said.

Isipingo police have opened three counts of murder for investigation, but no arrest have yet been made, said Zwane.