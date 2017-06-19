3 schoolboys in court after filming teen rape

What To Read Next

Bloemfontein - Three teenage boys appeared in court on Monday on rape charges after a video emerged showing a trio of youths sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Bloemfontein, the prosecution said.

The boys aged 15, 16 and 17 years were arrested after the video was posted on social media last week.

It showed two youths in school uniform fondling and trying to forcibly kiss the girl on school premises, local media said.

"The three are facing charges of rape," national prosecution authority spokesperson in the central Free State province, Phaladi Shuping told AFP.

One of the boys is facing an additional charge of distributing pornographic material.

They did not enter pleas and are expected to return to court on June 27.

South Africa has some of the highest number of rape cases in the world, with small children and elderly women among the victims.

