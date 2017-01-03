 

3 slain in Vereeniging house robbery - paramedics

2017-01-03 18:41

Jeff Wicks, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Johannesburg - Three people were killed in a house robbery in Roshnee, Vereeniging, paramedics said on Tuesday.  

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the three had all been shot.

"One of those deceased, a woman, is believed to be the owner of the house," she said.

"The exact detail of what happened will form part of an SAPS investigation. When Netcare911 paramedics arrived on scene, we found that two women and a man had already died," Mathe added.

She said that reports from the scene indicated that a female suspect had been taken into police custody.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

