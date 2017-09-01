3 teachers suspended for 'sexual relationships' with pupils – education dept

Kuruman – Three Northern Cape teachers were suspended on Friday for allegedly having “sexual relationships” with pupils at a high school in Kuruman, the Northern Cape education department said.

Departmental spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said investigations revealed that the three educators were implicated and subsequently placed on "precautionary" suspension.

News24 decided not to publish the name of the school to protect the identity of the minors involved.

It was previously reported that one teacher allegedly impregnated three pupils, but Van der Merwe said there was insufficient evidence to prove this claim.

He said an experienced team of investigators was sent to the school to ensure that the allegations made by the learners were investigated comprehensively.

On Thursday, Van der Merwe said 16 pupils had fallen pregnant at the school over a period of three years. It was unclear how many pupils in total attended the school.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana told News24 that no case has been lodged against the three teachers.

It is a crime for an adult to have sexual relations with a minor.

In March, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said 8 700 primary and high school pupils fell pregnant in 2016, with 157 of them in the Northern Cape.

