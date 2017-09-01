 

3 teachers suspended for 'sexual relationships' with pupils – education dept

2017-09-01 21:28

James de Villiers, News24

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kuruman – Three Northern Cape teachers were suspended on Friday for allegedly having “sexual relationships” with pupils at a high school in Kuruman, the Northern Cape education department said.

Departmental spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said investigations revealed that the three educators were implicated and subsequently placed on "precautionary" suspension.

News24 decided not to publish the name of the school to protect the identity of the minors involved.

It was previously reported that one teacher allegedly impregnated three pupils, but Van der Merwe said there was insufficient evidence to prove this claim.

He said an experienced team of investigators was sent to the school to ensure that the allegations made by the learners were investigated comprehensively.

On Thursday, Van der Merwe said 16 pupils had fallen pregnant at the school over a period of three years. It was unclear how many pupils in total attended the school.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana told News24 that no case has been lodged against the three teachers.

It is a crime for an adult to have sexual relations with a minor.

In March, Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga said 8 700 primary and high school pupils fell pregnant in 2016, with 157 of them in the Northern Cape.

Read more: Big drop in 2016 school pregnancies - Motshekga

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Public Protector concerned about intimidation of whistleblowers at SAA

50 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 01 54 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 