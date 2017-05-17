 

30 Huawei protesters arrested

2017-05-17 21:58

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – About 30 people were arrested after they blocked Grayston Drive in Sandton during a protest on Wednesday afternoon, Johannesburg metro police said.

About 100 cars blocked the road, causing traffic delays, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

Police reportedly fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at employees of telecommunications equipment company Huawei. A police spokesperson said more than 300 workers staged a protest after they were fired.

Minnaar said the cars were towed away around 17:00. Thirty people were arrested, but only 16 were charged with public violence and contempt of court, he said.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Grade 2 pupil complained of genital pain after rape

2017-05-17 20:01

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: What stood out from Van Breda emergency call
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 17 2017-05-17 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 