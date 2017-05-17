30 Huawei protesters arrested

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – About 30 people were arrested after they blocked Grayston Drive in Sandton during a protest on Wednesday afternoon, Johannesburg metro police said.

About 100 cars blocked the road, causing traffic delays, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

Police reportedly fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at employees of telecommunications equipment company Huawei. A police spokesperson said more than 300 workers staged a protest after they were fired.

Minnaar said the cars were towed away around 17:00. Thirty people were arrested, but only 16 were charged with public violence and contempt of court, he said.



