 

4 arrests in Vuwani following Zuma's failure to address residents

2017-05-08 15:31

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

Roads blocked with burning tyres during recent protests in Vuwani. (Netwerk24)

Vuwani – Four people have been arrested in Vuwani after President Jacob Zuma on Sunday failed to address residents over a municipal boundary issue which has turned violent.

At least seven cars were damaged by stones pelted by a group at the soccer ground where Zuma was scheduled to address residents and unpack decisions which had been agreed upon.

The violence has broken out as residents of Vuwani and neighbouring areas want to be excluded from the Malamulele municipality.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the situation in Vuwani remained calm overnight, following violence on Sunday, as police continued patrolling the area.

"Four people aged between 18 and 31 were arrested for public violence after six vehicles, one of them belonging to the police, were damaged," said Mojapelo.

Three of the vehicles belong to the SABC and two are privately owned.

Malicious damage to property

All the vehicles had their windows smashed by protesters who also overturned and pelted four VIP toilets with stones.

The police immediately brought the situation under control and arrested the four suspects.

Journalists and guests had to run for cover during the event.

Members of the MKMVA who were allegedly brought to protect Zuma were nowhere to be seen.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of malicious damage to property.

Police will continue monitoring the area.

Meanwhile, schooling and business is expected to be in full operation by the middle of the week.

