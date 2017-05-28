 

4 burnt beyond recognition in horror collision

2017-05-28 10:07
Four people were burnt beyond recognition early on Sunday in a collision near Riversdale. A fifth person also died. Picture: Supplied

Four people were burnt beyond recognition early on Sunday in a collision near Riversdale. A fifth person also died. Picture: Supplied

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Four occupants of a car were burnt beyond recognition, and a fifth was also killed, early on Sunday in a collision just before Riversdale.

By Sunday morning at least seven people had been killed on Western Cape roads since the start of the weekend.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said the crash, between an Opel and a Tata vehicle and in which five people died, happened around 06:20 towards Mossel Bay.

He said the Opel burnt out completely.

Four people inside it were trapped and burnt beyond recognition.

Africa said an occupant of the Tata was also killed.

"This is the second head on collision for the weekend. Early Saturday morning we had a head on collision... between Rawsonville and Slanghoek."

The driver of one of the vehicle's were killed, while six occupants in the second vehicle were seriously injured.

In another incident on Sunday morning, Africa said a pedestrian was killed by a car.

The incident happened on the N7 near Du Noon.

Read more on:    cape town  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC NEC debate over Zuma's future continues

2017-05-28 08:53

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 