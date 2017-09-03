4 children found stabbed to death at home in KZN

Durban - Four children, between the ages of four and 12, have been found stabbed to death at their home in Port Edward, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

“Three children…were found lying inside the house with multiple stab wounds on their bodies, and their left ears were cut,” said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

“The other body was found lying outside the house with multiple stab wounds.”

Gwala said the bodies of the children were found early on Saturday morning at their home in the Ncukeni area.

“The children were alone at the time of the attack.”

Gwala said four counts of murder and child neglect were now being investigated by the Port Edward SAPS.

No arrests have yet been made.

The children's mother had gone out for the night, leaving them unattended. When she returned on Saturday morning, they were already dead.

Gwala would not be drawn on whether the crimes could have been linked to ritual killings.