4 killed as ambulance collides with car in Eastern Cape

Port Elizabeth - Four people died and three others were seriously injured following a head-on collision between an ambulance and a sedan on the R72 near Tsholomnqa, between East London and Port Alfred, on Friday night.

Department of Transport spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said a Toyota Quantum Dynamics Ambulance, with two occupants, was travelling from East London towards Port Alfred when it collided with a Suzuki sedan, with five occupants, coming from Port Alfred.

“It’s alleged that the ambulance lost control while avoiding cattle in the road,” she said.

Four occupants of the Suzuki, including the driver, were declared dead on the scene while one passenger sustained critical injuries.

“The ambulance driver was seriously injured and trapped in his vehicle while his assistant sustained only slight injuries,” she said. The ambulance was not carrying any patients.

Rantjie said the R72 is one of the deadliest roads in the province, with stray animals contributing to the problem.

MEC for Transport in the Province, Weziwe Tikana, sent her condolences to the families of the deceased and appealed to livestock owners to take responsibility for their animals.

The Chalumna SAPS have opened a case of culpable homicide.

