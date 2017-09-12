 

4 men arrested at Glebelands Hostel

2017-09-12 11:59

Mxolisi Mngadi

Glebelands Hostel. (Gallo Images)

Durban – A suspect has been arrested for murder and business robbery at the Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the man was one of four suspects arrested on Sunday night.

"A pistol and an assortment of live rounds of ammunition were confiscated during the operation. The firearm will be subjected for ballistic tests to ascertain if it was used in the commission of any crime in the hostel, or any other area in the country," Zwane said.

The other three suspects were arrested in the Fakazi and Mashiwase areas.

"Further investigations will be conducted to ascertain if these suspects can be linked to other pending cases," Zwane said.

Acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended police for conducting the operation and recovering the firearm.

"We will continue with operations at the hostel and in the Umlazi area as [a] whole, until all the citizens in that area feel safe," he said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court soon.


 


