 

4-metre snake found in supermarket fridge

2017-04-08 14:02

Thulani Gqirana, News24

The snake found in the Komatipoort Spar

The snake found in the Komatipoort Spar (Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A merchandiser got a little more than yoghurt when he reached into a fridge and found a chilled snake at the Komatipoort Spar in Mpumalanga on Friday.

The snake, said to be python, was close to four metres in length, Spar manager Martie Esnouf told News24.

"It got stuck in the fridge. It could have come through the roof or the drains, we have a lot of bush behind the shops, and there are snakes there."

She said the snake was freed from the fridge and was now under observation and would be released into the nearby Kruger National Park.

"When a snake ends up in the fridge, its organs start shutting down and it could take up to 48 hours for it to be back to normal," she said.

- Read more: Women wrestle 4m python off dog

Instead of driving customers away, the snake seems to have attracted the curious, who want to make sure that the "poor" snake had not been harmed.

"The last thing we would do is hurt the poor python," she said, calling on people not to panic.

The snake invoked mixed reactions on social media on Saturday, with some wondering if it belonged to one of the managers, or was a publicity stunt.

See some of the reactions here.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'I want to die of old age, not murder' - Ocean View resident

2017-04-08 12:06

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
The easiest ‘would you rather' travel edition game ever!

Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 14:18 PM
Road name: N1 Both Ways

Both Ways
Newlands 14:16 PM
Road name: Super Rugby

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 07 results 2017-04-07 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 