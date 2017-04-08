4-metre snake found in supermarket fridge

Johannesburg - A merchandiser got a little more than yoghurt when he reached into a fridge and found a chilled snake at the Komatipoort Spar in Mpumalanga on Friday.

The snake, said to be python, was close to four metres in length, Spar manager Martie Esnouf told News24.

"It got stuck in the fridge. It could have come through the roof or the drains, we have a lot of bush behind the shops, and there are snakes there."

She said the snake was freed from the fridge and was now under observation and would be released into the nearby Kruger National Park.

"When a snake ends up in the fridge, its organs start shutting down and it could take up to 48 hours for it to be back to normal," she said.

Instead of driving customers away, the snake seems to have attracted the curious, who want to make sure that the "poor" snake had not been harmed.

"The last thing we would do is hurt the poor python," she said, calling on people not to panic.

The snake invoked mixed reactions on social media on Saturday, with some wondering if it belonged to one of the managers, or was a publicity stunt.

See some of the reactions here.

@crimeairnetwork But why would a cold blooded animal go into a fridge though? Totally out of character. This is fishy! — Matlala a kgodumo (@kganyaganya) April 8, 2017

@crimeairnetwork I'm sure it belongs to one of the managers. — Malekker DJ (@mahushucapital) April 8, 2017

@Onenation_one @crimeairnetwork @robertmarawa Could be a publicity stunt. If business is bad use cheap advertising tactics. I now want to go visit that Spar.. — Richard (@rcgmobi) April 7, 2017

@crimeairnetwork Relax everyone - it was just Gwede getting some yoghurt... Or is that snake Cyril? — The Special Two (@Drawkcab11) April 7, 2017